White House denies report that Trump said Haitian immigrants 'all have AIDS’

The White House firmly denied a New York Times report on Saturday claiming that President Trump said that Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS,” among other inflammatory comments.

The Times reported that Trump lashed out at top aides and Cabinet officials in a June meeting in which he bemoaned the influx of immigrants despite his travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, which he said damaged the credibility of his vow to secure the border.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous ‘sources’ anyway,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to the newspaper.

Six officials who attended or had knowledge of the meeting told the Times that Trump read from a list of the latest statistics on immigration since taking office in January.

Read more