White House Deploying DHS Agents To Guatemala-Mexico Border: Officials

The Trump administration is sending Homeland Security agents and other law enforcement officers to the Guatemala-Mexico border, part of the White House’s ongoing efforts to reduce illegal immigration to the United States, officials familiar with the plan said.

Dozens of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents and investigators will work alongside Guatemalan law enforcement to fight drug-trafficking and better prohibit the flow of illegal migration from the country, according to a report from The Washington Post. The U.S. agents will work as advisers for local Guatemalan forces.

The plan, which has not yet been formally announced, will reportedly involve a number of Homeland Security Investigations agents and intelligence analysts, several agents from Enforcement and Removal Operations, and other law enforcement personnel. A senior DHS source for CNN said the entire plan will last for two years.

News of the deployment comes after DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan signed a memorandum with the Guatemalan government that calls on both countries to work together to fight crime and reduce unauthorized immigration.

