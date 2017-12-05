White House: Deutsche Bank Subpoena Story Fake News

White House Press Secretary Sarah H. Sanders pushed back against reports that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller had subpoenaed President Trump’s bank records from Deutsche Bank.

“We confirmed that the news reports [that] the special counsel had subpoenaed financial records related to the president are completely false,” Sanders said during Tuesday’s press briefing.

“No subpoena has been issued or received. We have confirmed this with the bank and other sources. I think this is another example of the media going too far and too fast and we don’t see it going in that direction,” she said.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately comment on the new revelations, but did say the bank “always cooperates with investigating authorities in all countries,” in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after an ABC fake news report tanked the stock market on Friday by claiming that Trump ordered former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn to speak with the Russian government as a candidate, not as President-Elect.

ABC has since suspended reporter Brian Ross for a month and issued an apology over the fake report, but the damage had been done.

Congratulations to @ABC News for suspending Brian Ross for his horrendously inaccurate and dishonest report on the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt. More Networks and “papers” should do the same with their Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused – many millions of dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The Dow Jones plunged by nearly 350 points after the fake news report, and The View’s Joy Behar celebrated Trump’s imminent impeachment with glee.

The mainstream media is accelerating their disinformation campaign in hopes of impeaching Trump, because as leftist Michael Moore points out, Trump is achieving his agenda despite the phony Russian investigation, which is showing signs of unraveling.

Additionally, the Trump administration is considering proposals to create its own private spy network as a way to circumvent the deep state/globalist bureaucracy, reports The Intercept.

For the globalists, the only way to hold on to power in America is if Trump is removed from office.