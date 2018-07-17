White House Goes Dark As Trump Gives Press Conference

President Trump held a press conference elaborating on the progress of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — until the lights went out.

While Trump assured the press on Tuesday that he has “full faith and support for America’s intelligence agencies,” the conference room went dark for a moment as the lights dimmed, prompting him to say, “Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies…that was strange, but that’s OK.”

WATCH: Lights in White House go out as Pres. Trump says he has “full faith and support for America’s intelligence agencies.” “Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies…that was strange, but that’s OK” https://t.co/orvRaC1JwW pic.twitter.com/mUfLSAilNW — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 17, 2018

Trump clarified comments he made about the U.S. intelligence community at the Helsinki meeting when he appeared to take its conclusion with a grain of salt that Russia hacked the 2016 U.S. election.

President Trump: “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia… We are doing everything in our power to prevent Russian interference in 2018.” pic.twitter.com/ddJcGiJoGI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2018

While the mainstream media went into hysterics over his comments, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) came to the president’s aid Tuesday to support his skepticism of the intel community given the politicized 18-month Trump-Russia “collusion” investigation by the FBI and DoJ.