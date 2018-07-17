White House Goes Dark As Trump Gives Press Conference

Image Credits: screenshot/Twitter.

President Trump held a press conference elaborating on the progress of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — until the lights went out.

While Trump assured the press on Tuesday that he has “full faith and support for America’s intelligence agencies,” the conference room went dark for a moment as the lights dimmed, prompting him to say, “Oops, they just turned off the light. That must be the intelligence agencies…that was strange, but that’s OK.”

Trump clarified comments he made about the U.S. intelligence community at the Helsinki meeting when he appeared to take its conclusion with a grain of salt that Russia hacked the 2016 U.S. election.

While the mainstream media went into hysterics over his comments, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) came to the president’s aid Tuesday to support his skepticism of the intel community given the politicized 18-month Trump-Russia “collusion” investigation by the FBI and DoJ.


Obama To SJWs: Don't Dismiss Opponents Just Because They're White Or Male

Dem Congressman Pressures Facebook to Ban Infowars During Live Hearing

Liberal Media Outraged After Trump Conducts Normal Meeting With Putin

'Resistance' Deflated: American Company Refused To Make A Trump Baby 'Blimp'

Dem Congressman Calls For Military Coup to Remove Trump, Then Backtracks

