White House, GOP Close to Releasing Joint Tax Reform Principles

The White House, congressional leaders and the chairmen of the tax-writing committees may release joint tax-reform principles as soon as this week, according to lobbyists.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) told attendees at an event Tuesday at the Capitol Hill Club that the unified tax-reform framework would be unveiled later in the week, and that the House Ways and Means Committee would then write legislation based on the principles, according to Hadar Susskind, senior vice president of government relations at the Council on Foundations. A representative of Susskind’s group was at the event.

Tax reform is a top issue for the GOP, and policymakers have said they intend to enact legislation this year. For the last several months, a group of lawmakers and administration officials known as the “Big Six” have been meeting regularly to reach an agreement on a tax plan that the White House and House and Senate Republicans can all support.

The members of the Big Six include Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn. The group is expected to meet again on Wednesday.

