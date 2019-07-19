White House Helped A$AP Rocky Secure Better Prison Conditions in Sweden

Image Credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball.

The White House has secured better jailhouse conditions for A$AP Rocky, Page Six has learned.

The Harlem hip-hop star has been locked up in a Swedish prison for more than two weeks after he got in a street fight with two men who had been tailing him and his entourage through the streets of Stockholm.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

But when Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, complained that his client’s conditions at the Kronoberg detention center were “inhumane,” the Urban Revitalization Coalition — an organization set up by the Trump administration — put Ehmann in contact with senior White House aide and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Read more


As Antifa hides behind masks and prepares to assault people in the streets, real Americans are standing up and fighting back against an entitled petulant mob of children who do not understand the consequences they are demanding.


Related Articles

Trump Is Nominating Justice Scalia’s Son For A Big Job

Trump Is Nominating Justice Scalia’s Son For A Big Job

Government
Comments
House Dems to Focus Mueller Testimony on Trump's Conduct

House Dems to Focus Mueller Testimony on Trump’s Conduct

Government
Comments

Trump Mocks ‘Staged’ Greeting For Ilhan Omar

Government
comments

Privatizing Public Lands Doesn’t Mean Turning Them Into Shopping Centers

Government
comments

Police arrest Hawaiian protesters trying to block telescope

Government
comments

Comments