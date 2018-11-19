White House Issues New Rules for Press Following Acosta Tantrum

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders laid out new rules for press pool journalists Monday, following their quarrel with CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

This White House statement is best read in the tone of voice of a parent who's not angry at you, she's just … disappointed. pic.twitter.com/ic9qAGDDDi — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) November 19, 2018

New “rules that will govern White House press conferences going forward” appeared to be written toward Acosta specifically:

A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists.

At the discretion of the President or other White House official taking questions, a follow-up question or questions may be permitted; and where a follow up has been allowed and asked, the questioner will then yield the floor.

Yielding the floor” includes, when applicable, physically surrendering the microphone to White House staff for use by the next questioner.

Failure to abide by any of rules may result in suspension or revocation of the journalist’s hard pass.

“We have created these rules with a degree of regret,” the press secretary acknowledged. “For years, members of the White House press corps have attended countless press events with the President and other officials without engaging in the behavior Mr. Acosta displayed at the November 7, 2018 press conference. We would have greatly preferred to continue hosting White House press conferences in reliance on a set of understood professional norms, and we believe the overwhelming majority of journalists covering the White House share that preference. But, given the position taken by CNN, we now feel obligated to replace previously shared practices with explicit rules.”

On Monday, CNN announced Acosta’s press pass had been reinstated and they would drop their lawsuit against the White House, after a federal judge ruled in their favor.

Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta's press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary. We look forward to continuing to cover the White House. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 19, 2018

Asked Sunday during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace what he thought of the judge’s decision, President Trump said the administration would create new rules as ordered by the judge, but Acosta would have to abide by them.

“Yeah, it’s fine. I mean it’s not a big deal. What they said though is that we have to create rules and regulations for conduct et cetera, et cetera,” Trump said.

“We’re doing that, we’re going to write them up right now,” the president added. “It’s not a big deal, and if he misbehaves we’ll throw him out or we’ll stop the news conference.”

Last week the Press Secretary stood firm that Acosta would not have his pass reinstated after he physically prevented a White House aide from taking his microphone.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Read the White House’s new rules below: