White House Leaks that Threaten National Security Stream Out at Rate of One a Day

President Trump has confronted “an unprecedented wave of potentially damaging leaks of information that threaten national security” since taking office, at the pace of a damaging leak a day, a congressional survey has found.

Shining a spotlight on an aspect of the Russian hacking probe that Mr. Trump’s defenders say has received far too little attention, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee survey released Thursday looked at leaks contained in a wide range of articles by “major national news organizations” published from Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to May 25.

The 24-page report, titled “State Secrets: How an Avalanche of Media Leaks Is Harming National Security,” focused on 125 articles containing high-profile disclosures of the nation’s most sensitive information, including classified investigations, private statements and other data related to national security — and found leaks at the “rate of one a day” — “seven times higher than the same period during the two previous administrations.”

