White House meets with lawmakers on infrastructure plan

President Trump’s legislative affairs team met with a small group of House lawmakers at the White House on Thursday morning to discuss the administration’s plan for rebuilding U.S. infrastructure.

Two Democrats and three Republicans attended the meeting, including two members who sit on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The panel is expected to be a key player in Trump’s $1 trillion rebuilding proposal, which has yet to be released.

The administration is also hosting an infrastructure briefing Thursday evening with state transportation officials, industry groups, union representative and other stakeholders. The event will be lead by Transportation Deputy Secretary Jeffrey Rosen and policy adviser D.J. Gribbin, according to a White House spokeswoman.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), one of the lawmakers invited to attend the White House’s Thursday morning meeting, said she presented the administration with bipartisan ideas aimed at improving rural infrastructure.

