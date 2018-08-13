White House Mulls Kicking China Out of WTO

Image Credits: Kremlin.

The chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers suggested Monday that the U.S. and other members of the World Trade Organization may have to kick China out of the world trade body if it doesn’t start playing by the rules.

Kevin Hassett said China for too long has flouted intellectual property rights rules, and said it could find itself outside the WTO if it doesn’t start respecting those rules.

“China really needs to make up its mind,” Hassett said on Fox Business News. “Do they want to be in the community of nations, do they want to be part of the WTO and just behave like everybody else, or don’t they?”

