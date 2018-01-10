White House on judge blocking Trump move to end DACA: 'Outrageous'

The White House called it “outrageous” that a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” the White House said in a statement, according to ABC News.

“An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

President Trump announced last year he would rescind the program, which allows certain immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children to stay and work without fear of deportation.

