White House ‘Open’ to Conversation About Banning or Regulating Bump Stocks

The White House said Thursday that it is open to having a discussion on banning or regulating bump stocks, but it is waiting for the investigation to reveal the reason why a gunman opened fire on a concert-goers in Las Vegas before it talks about gun violence prevention.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked whether the president supports legislation to ban or regulate bump stocks, devices that allow a semi-automatic weapon to continuously fire, which investigators say the gunman used in the massacre.

“Right now our focus, as we’ve said over the last couple of days, has been on healing and uniting the country. The investigation still continues to be in very early stages. We know that members of both parties in multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” Sanders said.

“We certainly welcome that, would like to be part of that conversation, and we would like to see a clear understanding of the facts. And we’d like to see input from the victims’ families, from law enforcement, from policymakers, and we’re expecting hearings and other important fact-finding efforts on that. And we want to be part of that discussion, and we’re certainly open to that moving forward,” she added.

