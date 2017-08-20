White House Petition Calls on Trump to Officially Recognize ‘Antifa’ as a Terrorist Organization
Share10
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 10

A White House petition created Thursday is calling on President Trump to officially recognize the radical left-wing Antifa movement as a terrorist organization.

“Antifa has earned this title due to its violent actions in multiple cities and their influence in the killings of multiple police officers throughout the United States,” the petition reads.

Antifa has been known to provoke right-wing activists, and has made appearances in Berkeley, California, in March and Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend.

In the most recent incident in Charlottesville, the violent protesters clashed with right-wing activists protesting the city’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Read more

Share10
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 10

Related Articles

Dozens Demonstrate in Detroit against White Supremacy, Christopher Columbus

Dozens Demonstrate in Detroit against White Supremacy, Christopher Columbus

U.S. News
Comments
Man Stabbed after Haircut gets him Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi

Man Stabbed after Haircut gets him Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Guest: ‘You Still Have Actual Nazis’ in the White House

U.S. News
Comments

Boston Free Speech Rally Ends Early After Protesters Get Escorted Out By Police

U.S. News
Comments

Is Google Working with Liberal Groups to Snuff Out Conservative Websites?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments