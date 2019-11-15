White House Petition Calls on Trump to Pardon Roger Stone

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

A petition launched on the official White House website Friday calls on President Trump to pardon his longtime ally Roger stone, after a jury in federal court found him guilty on seven charges related to the FBI’s Russia probe.

Titled simply “Pardon Roger Stone,” the petition plainly asks the President to pardon his friend and associate.

“We, the undersigned, respectfully request that the President of the United States grant a full and unconditional pardon to Roger Jason Stone Jr,” the petition states.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed the petition as of writing.

Stone, 67, faces up to 50 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on all counts Friday, including witness tampering and obstruction.

He faces a sentencing hearing in February.

Sign the petition here: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/pardon-roger-stone-0

