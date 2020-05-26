White House Press Beating: McEnany Schools Media During Coronavirus Briefing

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered the latest coronavirus updates, with data showing the numbers of new cases are steadily dropping as America begins to reopen. She also handily takes on the media’s hostile questioning over President Trump’s remarks about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and the death of his intern in 2001.

