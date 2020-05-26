White House Press Beating: McEnany Schools Media During Coronavirus Briefing

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered the latest coronavirus updates, with data showing the numbers of new cases are steadily dropping as America begins to reopen. She also handily takes on the media’s hostile questioning over President Trump’s remarks about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and the death of his intern in 2001.

Be sure to get your improved boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Michigan Governor’s Husband Sought VIP Boat Service Ahead of Holiday Weekend, Company Says

Michigan Governor’s Husband Sought VIP Boat Service Ahead of Holiday Weekend, Company Says

Government
Comments
Nunes: Republicans Expanding Investigation Into Mueller Team

Nunes: Republicans Expanding Investigation Into Mueller Team

Government
Comments

VIDEO: Citizen Journalist Busts Democrat Mail-In Voting Nursing Home Scandal in Texas

Government
comments

Clinton-Appointed Judge Paves Way For Felons to Vote in Florida

Government
comments

It Seems That Everyone Who Isn’t a Hard-Core Leftist Is a “Libertarian”

Government
comments

Comments