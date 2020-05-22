White House Press Secretary Stuns Journos With Interactive 'Obamagate' Presentation On How To Do Their Jobs

Shortly before wrapping up an impromptu press conference in which President Trump declared places of worship essential during the pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany delivered a scorching presentation to the White House Press Corps on Friday – after accusing them of failing to do their jobs regarding ‘Obamagate.’

“Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson?” she asked.

One journalist stammers, “but buh but Flynn’s name wasn’t mas–”

To which McEnany cut back in, continuing “So I would like to lay out a series of questions and perhaps, if I write them out in a slide format – maybe we’re visual learners and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity.”

She then played four slides with questions to ask:

“Why did the Obama Admin use opposition research, funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to SPY ON MEMBERS OF THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN?”
“Why was Lt. Gen. Micahel Flynn UNMASKED by Obama’s Chief of Staff, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, and others?”
“Why was Flynn’s identity leaked – A CRIMINAL ACT – to the press?”
“Why did the DOJ learn about the FBI’s interest in Flynn’s conversations with the Russian Amb. from a CONVERSATION WITH OBAMA in the Oval Office?”
Watch:

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Champion Racer Who Shot & Killed Armed Mugger Slams Democrat Politicians

Champion Racer Who Shot & Killed Armed Mugger Slams Democrat Politicians

U.S. News
Comments
Lawmaker Proposes Plan for Governor to Confiscate Private Property

Lawmaker Proposes Plan for Governor to Confiscate Private Property

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Tells Black Show Host “You Ain’t Black” if You Prefer Trump

U.S. News
comments

Nursing Home Abuser Made Video Asserting “Black People are Supposed to Rule the Earth”

U.S. News
comments

McConnell on Senate ‘Obamagate’ Inquiry: After Impeachment, Pelosi Is Not in a Position to Lecture Us on ‘Appropriate Use of Time’

U.S. News
comments

Comments