White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling

The White House will reinstate CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials Friday in response to a court ruling but said they would make changes to the way they run press conferences, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

“Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass,” Sanders said. “We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future. There must be decorum at the White House.”

Judge Timothy J. Kelly issued an injunction Friday morning ordering the White House to reinstate Acosta’s credentials, saying his Fifth Amendment right to due process was violated. The judge made clear, however, that he made no ruling on whether the First Amendment right applies for any reporter to be at the White House.

