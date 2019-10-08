White House Rejects Democrats' 'Illegitimate' Impeachment Crusade In Scathing Letter

The White House issued a brutal rebuke to the Democrats’ impeachment circus on Tuesday, declaring the Trump administration would not cooperate with their “illegitimate” impeachment inquiry.

In an eight-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three Democratic committee leaders, the White House accused them of embarking on a “highly partisan and unconstitutional effort” that threatens “grave and lasting damage to our democratic institutions, to our system of free elections, and to the American people.”

Read the White House’s full response to Nancy Pelosi and Democrat leaders on their illegitimate “impeachment inquiry”—a sham process that violates the Constitution and the rule of law.https://t.co/0kC4yFeghg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 8, 2019

“Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice,” wrote White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone.

“In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the Executive Branch, and all future occupants of the Office of the presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances.”

Read the letter in full below:

Gerald Celente hosts the last hour of The Alex Jones Show to break down the criminal foundation behind the move to overthrow the President of the United States of America.

