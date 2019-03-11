Trump Admin Releases Budget Proposal To Address $22 Trillion National Debt

Image Credits: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty.

The Trump administration released its budget proposal for 2020 on Monday, which seeks to tackle the national debt by reducing spending while also shoring up border security infrastructure.

The proposal is a “pro-American” and “fiscally responsible” budget that aims to address America’s crippling national debt and porous borders, according to the White House.

“The Trump Administration’s pro-growth policies have unleashed the American economy, creating millions of jobs and resulting in historically low unemployment,” said the White House statement.

“However, the national debt – currently more than $22 trillion – remains a grave threat to our economic and societal prosperity.”

Notable goals of the proposal are reducing domestic spending by $2.7 trillion over 10 years, balancing the Federal budget within 15 years, and allocating $8.6 billion for the Department of Defense to fund border wall construction.

Additionally, the budget proposal seeks to combat the opioid crisis by providing the Department of Justice with $330 million for local efforts to fight drug trafficking, and fully fund the Department of Veterans Affairs’ budget needs.

