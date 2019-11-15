White House Releases Text of First Phone Call Between Trump, Zelensky

The White House has released the memo of the first phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The summary may have dashed some hopes as there’s no mention of the Bidens in there at all.



NEW 🚨… as the second impeachment hearing is about to gavel in, the White House released the first convo between trump and Zelensky. Here it is pic.twitter.com/El8dg4EIvU — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 15, 2019

The call, made just a few hours after Zelensky was elected in Ukraine, is little more than a brief exchange of pleasantries, with Trump congratulating Zelensky on his presidency and the two heads of state talking about how great their respective countries are.

Zelensky invites Trump to his inauguration, and Trump says they’ll meet soon, whether at the inauguration or elsewhere.



#BREAKING — First Ukraine call is OUT.

President Trump says “we will see you, very soon, regardless” to Ukraine President Zelensky.#ImpeachmentInquiry @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/fmn2mxIKLM — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 15, 2019

But with an impeachment inquiry in full swing, Trump’s nemeses in the Democratic Party have pounced on the conversation anyway.

While former vice president Joe Biden, said to be the focus of the corruption investigation in Trump’s alleged quid pro quo, doesn’t make an appearance at all, that hasn’t stopped #Resistance stalwarts from trying to find a connection in the bare-bones protocol call.



