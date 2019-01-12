White House Responds to Bombshell NYT Trump-Russia Report: ‘This Is Absurd’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders hit back after the New York Times dropped a bombshell on Friday night claiming that the FBI opened up a probe into whether or not President Donald Trump may be working for the Russians. The inquiry was launched after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid read Sanders’ response on the air.

“This is absurd,” the statement read. “James Comey was fired because he’s a disgraced partisan hack and his deputy Andrew McCabe who was in charge of the time is a known liar fired by the FBI. Unlike President Obama who let Russia and other foreign adversaries push America around, President Trump has actually been tough on Russia.”

