White House Reveals Who Will Be In the Room With Trump, Kim

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

A select few of President Trump’s closest aides will witness and participate in the historic summit Tuesday with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, according to new details released by the White House – which says discussions surrounding the sit-down “have moved more quickly than expected.”

A White House statement confirmed that Trump and the reclusive North Korean leader will meet at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET on Monday) in Singapore.

They will first enter a one-on-one meeting with translators only, the first meeting ever between a U.S. president and North Korea’s leader – and Trump’s first opportunity to gauge Kim’s willingness to negotiate on dismantling his nuclear weapons program.

