White House says Syria could be planning another chemical attack

The White House announced that Syria may be planning another chemical weapons attack that “will likely result in the mass murder of civilians.”

In a statement released late Monday evening, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the U.S. had found “potential” evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was preparing to conduct an attack similar to the one carried out on April 4 that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

“The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children,” the statement said. “The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack.”

“If … Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price,” the statement warned.

