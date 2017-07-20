White House Security Adviser: We Still Want To See Assad Removed

White House Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert said Thursday morning that the United States, contrary to many reports, would still like to see Syrian President Bashar al-Assad removed.

During an interview at the Aspen Security Forum, Bossert stated that even though removing Assad is not necessarily the U.S.’s first priority, it nevertheless remains a desired outcome.

“I don’t think it’s important for us to say that Assad must go first, but I think it’s absolutely imperative for me to correct the record and suggest that the United States still would like to see Assad go at some point,” Bossert said in response to a question from David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times.

Read More


Related Articles

Trump Dismantling Obama Operation To Fund Radical Islam

Trump Dismantling Obama Operation To Fund Radical Islam

World at War
Comments
Austria to Deploy Military If Italy Unleashes 200,000 Migrants On EU

Austria to Deploy Military If Italy Unleashes 200,000 Migrants On EU

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Trump Ends CIA Program Arming ‘Syrian Rebels’

World at War
Comments

Trump Shuts Down CIA Program to Arm Syrian Rebels: Report

World at War
Comments

‘Mayor of Acid Attack Capital of Europe’ – British Journalist Savages London’s Khan

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments