White House shake-up: Trump FIRES McMaster, Brings in Bush's U.N. Ambassador John Bolton

Image Credits: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Alex Wong/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump will replace National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster with John Bolton on April 9, the White House announced late Thursday.

Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is a hawkish conservative with a pugnacious streak – and a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel.

He is also a fierce opponent of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.

At one time a vacillating potential presidential candidate, Bolton will be the third person to be Trump’s chief national security aide in his 14-month presidency.

