White House Spokesman: Sarah Sanders Did Not Post "Doctored" Video

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley dismissed allegations his colleague Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a doctored video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta in order to justify the indefinite suspension of his press credentials.

Eric Bolling interviewed Gidley on the White House lawn for his CRTV show America, and asked him about allegations that the video — which shows the confrontation between Acosta and a White House intern — was a doctored one taken from an editor for conspiracy website Infowars.

“I can’t speak to the origin of the video except to say, I know where it started — it started right in that room over there where everyone saw it,” Gidley said. “It doesn’t matter who puts it up, who posts it, it doesn’t matter the speed at which the video is seen, it doesn’t matter the angle.”

“The question is, at the core of this, and this is why Jim Acosta lost his credential, did he touch her or not?” Gidley asked. “The video is clear, he did.”

Read more.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Sarah Silverman: I'm 'Very Lucky' I Don't Have To Wear Jewish Star In Trump Era

Sarah Silverman: I’m ‘Very Lucky’ I Don’t Have To Wear Jewish Star In Trump Era

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Stuns Leftists With Suggestion of ‘New Election’ in Arizona: It’s Like ‘Alex Jones Is President’

Trump Stuns Leftists With Suggestion of ‘New Election’ in Arizona: It’s Like ‘Alex Jones Is President’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Blasts Barack After Michelle Unloads On President

U.S. News
comments

Trump To Reporter: “What A Stupid Question That Is. You Ask A Lot Of Stupid Questions”

U.S. News
comments

Trump Warns: Dems Are Sending “Their Best Election-Stealing Lawyer” To Florida

U.S. News
comments

Comments