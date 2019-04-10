White House to Appeal Ruling Against Making Asylum Seekers Wait in Mexico

The White House said on Tuesday it would appeal a court ruling that halted a Trump administration policy requiring some asylum seekers to return to Mexico and wait for their legal cases to proceed.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco said on Monday that the administration’s policy of sending some Central American asylum seekers to Mexico while their claims work through a backlogged immigration court system was not authorized by U.S. law and lacked safeguards to protect refugees from threats to their lives or freedom.

“This action gravely undermines the president’s ability to address the crisis at the border with the tools Congress has authorized and disrupts the conduct of our foreign affairs,” the White House said in a statement.

