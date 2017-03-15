White House to bring on NSA hacker to NSC

The White House is bringing on the leader of an elite hacking group at the National Security Agency (NSA) to fulfill a national cybersecurity role, an administration official has confirmed.

Reports have circulated in recent days that Rob Joyce, chief of the NSA’s Tailored Access Operations (TAO) unit, would join the White House to manage the federal government’s cybersecurity policy efforts. White House adviser Thomas Bossert confirmed that Joyce would join the National Security Council on Wednesday.

“I’d like you to welcome Rob Joyce as he joins the White House National Security Council team,” Bossert, who advises President Trump on homeland security and counterterrorism, told industry leaders at a cybersecurity conference in Washington. “I’m honored to confirm that rumor.”

“We will welcome Rob as soon as the process works its way through,” he said.

Read more