White House to Cut Red Tape of Major Infrastructure Projects

The Trump administration is announcing Monday a new effort to speed environmental reviews for major infrastructure projects, a White House official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made shortening the often lengthy timetable to get approvals for new highways, runways and other projects a key focus of his infrastructure reform plans.

A White House official said Trump will preside over the signing of the “One Federal Decision” memorandum of understanding by members of his cabinet after a meeting with agency heads.

