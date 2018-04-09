White House to Cut Red Tape of Major Infrastructure Projects

Image Credits: Pixabay.

The Trump administration is announcing Monday a new effort to speed environmental reviews for major infrastructure projects, a White House official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made shortening the often lengthy timetable to get approvals for new highways, runways and other projects a key focus of his infrastructure reform plans.

A White House official said Trump will preside over the signing of the “One Federal Decision” memorandum of understanding by members of his cabinet after a meeting with agency heads.

