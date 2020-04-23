White House Trade Adviser: 'China Spawned The Virus In A Lab'

As evidence mounts, investigations take hold, and lawsuits are filed against China over the apparent lab based origin of the coronavirus, another prominent voice has leant his weight to the matter in the form of White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro.

Appearing on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Navarro stated clearly that he believes the US intelligence position that the virus was leaked from a Chinese lab, and that the communist state fed a pack of lies to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“They spawned the virus, probably in that P4 lab right there in China,” Navarro urged

“And then they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization.” he added.

“And Sean, what that did over a six-week period is allow hundreds of thousands of Wuhanians, basically, to get on aircraft and seed the world.” Navarro continued.

Navarro also noted that China stockpiled PPE supplies in order to ‘profiteer’ from the crisis, as well as “sending us counterfeit tests.”

Watch:

Navarro echoed comments he made earlier in the week:

“What we know is that the ground zero for this virus was within a few miles of that lab. If you simply do an Occam’s razor approach, that the simplest explanation is probably the most likely, I think it’s incumbent on China to prove that it wasn’t that lab. So that’s number one.” Navarro said.

Navarro previously warned the White House in internal memos in January and February, that mass death and economic but down could result from a pandemic. President Trump has said that he did not see the memos:

