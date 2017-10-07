White House: Trump is the one 'keeping the world from chaos'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday responded to Sen. Bob Corker‘s (R-Tenn.) suggestion that a select group of Trump administration officials “help separate our country from chaos,” arguing that it is President Trump who is “keeping the world from chaos.”

“I think the president is the one that’s keeping the world from chaos,” Sanders said. “He has an incredible team around him that’s helping him lead that effort, and he’s had tremendous accomplishments on the international stage by working with allies and confronting enemies.”

“We’re going to continue doing that. We’re going to continue doing that as a team with the president leading that effort.”

Corker said Wednesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly were helping to maintain order within a chaotic administration.

