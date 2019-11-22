White House: Trump Wants Impeachment Trial In The Senate

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump is relishing the idea of impeachment hearings reaching the Senate so he can call witnesses including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ‘whistleblower’, and Hunter and Joe Biden.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley made the revelations in an interview with Fox News.

“I spoke to the president about this tonight. … The president did nothing wrong. He wants that plain and clearly explained to the American people. But, he also feels there’s no basis to move forward at all in the House. But if they do, he wants a trial in the Senate.” Gidley stated.

“He wants to be able to bring up witnesses like Adam Schiff, like the whistleblower, like Hunter Biden, like Joe Biden. And he says, if the House moves forward with this sham, and they continue to push these fake, illegitimate proceedings onto the American people, then he wants it to go to the Senate, and he wants a trial.” Gidley reconfirmed.

Gidley followed up with an official statement which declared that “President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution,”

“We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption – like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few,” the statement continued.

Trump would surely relish the chance to watch the ‘human scum’ Schiff squirm:

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff’s lies are growing by the day. Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum who have taken Due Process and all of the Republican Party’s rights away from us during the most unfair hearings in American History…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Meanwhile, yet another poll has found the the impeachment charade is backfiring for Democrats.

HUGE –> Another poll finds impeachment backfiring. ✅ Trump approval "bounced" 5 points to 48% (was 43% in October) ✅ Support for impeachment drops 5 points. ✅ A SEISMIC 30-point swing among independents, who now OPPOSE impeachment by 15 points. https://t.co/gp5PZk5zyb — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 21, 2019

The figures show that 45 percent oppose impeaching Trump, against 43 percent who support it. That constitutes a 6-point swing in support from October, when 48 percent of voters supported impeachment and only 44 percent opposed.

The poll also shows that more independents now oppose impeachment than support it, with 49 percent opposing compared to 34 percent who support. In October, 48 percent of independents polled supported impeachment, against 39 percent who opposed.

In addition, since October, Emerson has found Trump’s job approval rating jump by 5 points, from 43 percent to 48 percent.

The poll is the second this week to highlight the backlash against impeachment, with a Marquette University survey of the key battleground of Wisconsin discovering that 40 percent think the president should be impeached (a 4 point drop), against 53 percent who do not think so. Just 36 percent of independent respondents in Wisconsin support impeachment.

Marquette said that the survey “finds consistent, if sometimes modest, shifts in public opinion away from support of impeachment and toward supporting Trump in next year’s presidential election.”