White House: 'Trump Was Right' On JCC Bomb Threats

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Trump “was right” not to rush to judgement on the Jewish bomb center threats.

It came out last week the source of the threats was allegedly a 19-year-old Jewish man named Michael Kaydar who had dual Israeli-American citizenship and was living in Israel.

From the JTA:

“We saw these threats coming into Jewish community centers, and there was an immediate jump to criticize folks on the right, and to denounce people on the right and ask them to condemn them, and it turns out that in fact it wasn’t someone on the right,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday at a media briefing. “The president from the get-go had said ‘I bet you it’s not someone [on the right]’ and he was right.”

.@PressSec: Pres. Trump was "right" on "rush to judgment" on certain cases of hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/5nxJcLSIRP — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 27, 2017

Spicer added that “people on the left” who had blamed the right for the threats had not been held accountable. “In that particular case, we saw that the president was right and that this rush to judgment by a lot of folks on the left was wrong, and none of them have been held to account on that,” Spicer said.

Spicer went on to say those who accused “the right” of being behind the attacks “need to be called out.”

While the lying media dropped the story completely after the facts came out, the teen’s tech savvy father was also detained over suspicions he knew what was going on.

There was a giant antenna pointing out of their house, so it’s extremely hard to believe his parents were not aware of what was going on.

While the initial story was the teen has some sort of mental disability which kept him from the military, it’s rather odd a disabled boy was able to outsmart American and Israeli intelligence agencies using highly advanced, older technology and bitcoin to cover his tracks while making hundreds of bomb threats for over two years.