White House: US, NKorean Reps To Meet in Singapore Ahead of Trump & Kim

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Representatives of the United States and North Korea will hold a meeting on Monday in Singapore ahead of the historic talks between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which are scheduled for Tuesday, the White House said Sunday.

“Tomorrow morning [on Monday], at 10 a.m. local Singapore time [02:00 GMT], [US] Ambassador [to the Philippines] Sung Kim will lead a U.S. delegation for a working group [meeting] with a North Korean delegation at the Ritz Carlton,” the White House said.

Earlier on Sunday, both Trump and Kim arrived in Singapore for the US-North Korean summit. According to the White House, during his flight, the US president “spent time meeting with his staff, reading materials, and preparing for his meetings in Singapore.”

On Monday, Trump is expected to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long, who had already held talks with Kim upon latter’s arrival.

The talks between the US and North Korean leaders, which will be devoted to de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, will be held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

The US-North Korean summit will mark the first-ever meeting of sitting leaders of the two countries. The high-anticipated talks had been put at risk, when, on May 24, Trump announced he was canceling the meeting with Kim over Pyongyang’s hostile rhetoric.

However, last week, Trump re-instated the summit after meeting with Kim’s top aide, Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol, at the White House.

The meeting has become possible due to the significant thaw of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In January, Kim decided to initiate talks with the South Korean side amid the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, while the relations further improved in April, when the North Korean leader met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the truce village of Panmunjom at the border between the two Koreas.

The two leaders agreed to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and sign a peace agreement this year.