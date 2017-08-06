White House warns ‘potentially ambitious’ Republicans about 2020

The White House on Saturday sent a warning to any Republicans potentially looking to challenge President Trump in 2020.

“The president is as strong as he’s ever been in Iowa, and every potentially ambitious Republican knows that,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told The New York Times for a story about possible Republicans eyeing 2020.

The newspaper reported on speculation that several top Republicans could be looking to challenge Trump, who has yet to achieve a major legislative accomplishment and is grappling with the ongoing probe into ties between his presidential campaign and Russia.

The Times reported that multiple advisers to Vice President Pence, who has kept a packed political schedule, have hinted to party donors that he would plan to run if Trump did not.

