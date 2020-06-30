White Liberal Attacks Black Man For Trying To Remove BLM Signs From Fence

Video out of California shows an angry white liberal try to tackle a woke black man for tearing down Black Lives Matter signs plastered over a mesh fence across his street.

“Why are you tearing them down?” the man recording asks.

“I’m tired of seeing it on the fence,” the man said as he ripped BLM signs down. “Because I live right there and I’m sick of fucking seeing it.”

Resident Who's Sick Of Hundreds Of BLM Signs Across The Street From House Rips Them Down, Gets Assaulted😬 pic.twitter.com/w06RMUxOsL — Ray Garcia 🇺🇸 (@RayGarciahawaii) June 30, 2020

That’s when the white liberal suddenly attempted to tackle the man, yelling, “Don’t tear shit down! Get the fuck out of here!”

“This is MY fucking block bro!” the deranged white liberal shouts at the black man, who restrains himself and backs away from the confrontation.

The irony of a white man who supposedly supports Black Lives Matter berating a black man was not lost on social media.

Black guy gets assaulted by white guy who “supports” BLM! Just can’t make this up. — Satch Chikhlia (@schikhlia) June 30, 2020

Black dude is assaulted by a white guy, but that racism is fine because the white guy is "democrat"?

I don't understand this world anymore….. — Joe Farnsworth King (@BackTooSource) June 30, 2020

Now that’s white privilege. — Yawgmothx on Parler (@Yawgmothx) June 30, 2020

SO BLM but ONLY If you agree with the BLM 100%…..if u are centrist or a Black conservative, your life doesnt matter to them — Brian Urso Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@MobGideons) June 30, 2020

Another example of young white radical assaulting a Black man as he stands up to support this great nation. Brought to you by Universities and the Trump hating media conglomerates. — Doug (@dandeson64) June 30, 2020

While the establishment leftstream media is busy promoting the idea that white people are inherently racist, real life experience proves that “white privilege” is not all it’s cracked up to be.

