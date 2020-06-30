White Liberal Attacks Black Man For Trying To Remove BLM Signs From Fence

Image Credits: @RayGarciahawaii/Twitter.

Video out of California shows an angry white liberal try to tackle a woke black man for tearing down Black Lives Matter signs plastered over a mesh fence across his street.

“Why are you tearing them down?” the man recording asks.

“I’m tired of seeing it on the fence,” the man said as he ripped BLM signs down. “Because I live right there and I’m sick of fucking seeing it.”

That’s when the white liberal suddenly attempted to tackle the man, yelling, “Don’t tear shit down! Get the fuck out of here!”

“This is MY fucking block bro!” the deranged white liberal shouts at the black man, who restrains himself and backs away from the confrontation.

The irony of a white man who supposedly supports Black Lives Matter berating a black man was not lost on social media.

While the establishment leftstream media is busy promoting the idea that white people are inherently racist, real life experience proves that “white privilege” is not all it’s cracked up to be.

The platinum standard of advanced multivitamin formulations is back in stock! Order Vitamin Mineral Fusion at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Shock Video: BLM/Antifa Rioter Shoots Driver Trying To Pass Protest

Shock Video: BLM/Antifa Rioter Shoots Driver Trying To Pass Protest

U.S. News
Comments
Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Special Reports
Comments

Seattle Police Chief Asks Why Black People Keep Dying in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ CHOP Zone

U.S. News
comments

One Fifth Of Democrats Think Biden Has Dementia

U.S. News
comments

Independent Journalist Tours The Cities Destroyed By Black Lives Matter Rioters

U.S. News
comments

Comments