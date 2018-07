Authorities on Monday were investigating a hate crime against a white man in San Francisco after a teenager allegedly beat him with a skateboard and made racial statements.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Market Street, near the intersection of Kearny Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A man, between the age of 17 and 19, struck a 22-year-old white man with a skateboard and made racist comments toward the victim, police said.

