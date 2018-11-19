'White Obama': Dems Draft Beto For 2020 Run

Democrat political donors are holding off on supporting any candidates until Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke formally makes a decision on running for president in 2020, according to a liberal lawyer.

“They’re not wanting to sign on to other presidential campaigns until they know whether Beto is going,” Mikal Watts, a San Antonio-based fundraiser, told Politico. “And if Beto is running, what good progressive Democrat wouldn’t want to work for Beto O’Rourke?”

Watts likened Democrats’ enthusiasm for O’Rourke to Obama’s 2008 levels.

“I can tell you that there has not been this kind of level of electric excitement about a candidate since,” he said.

Another liberal donor called the El Paso-based former congressman a “game changer.”

“I get the hype,” Robert Wolf, a Wall Street banker who donated to Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns. “I think there’s an incredible amount of excitement around Beto. A lot of people have comparisons around him and a Robert Kennedy or a Barack Obama. And the [Democratic] Party likes young, ambitious and aspirational.”

Despite appropriating the Hispanic name “Beto,” another donor said O’Rourke is “like Barack Obama, but white.”

“All the guy would have to do is send out an email to his fundraising base…and he raises $30 million,” he said.

“That has totally changed the landscape for the tier 1 guys, because now Bernie and Warren, now they have competition. It completely changes the game if Beto runs. And he should run…he’s Barack Obama, but white.”

But O’Rourke isn’t positioned to become president, according to historical precedent and the fact the Democrats are embroiled in a civil war for the soul of the party.

“The Politico profile that quoted Watts had strategists calling O’Rourke the next Barack Obama and the next Bernie Sanders, two politicians who occupy very different stratas in the Democratic universe. Former congressman is also a hard position to ascend to the presidency from. The last time a Congressman was elected to the top office was James Garfield in 1880,” Newsweek reported Monday.

O’Rourke lost the Texas midterm to incumbent Senator Ted Cruz in a 48% to 51% vote, having raised over $70 million, a large portion of which came from out-of-state.

Sources tell Infowars that O’Rourke may make a 2020 announcement in January.