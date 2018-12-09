White-Shoe Boys Side With Communism

Has ten years really been long enough for Paulson, Geithner, and Bernanke to emerge as the golden heroes of the mortgage crisis of 2008?

The facts: Hank Paulson’s blind eye under the Goldman Sachs Treasury Secretary tenure failed to divert early on the mortgage lending that sent the economy into red alert. Instead Paulson allowed top executives on Wall Street to keep cashing in massive bonus checks, while blue collar Americans faced unemployment, draining retirement savings, and home foreclosure.

Paulson, Geithner, and Bernanke are in league with the Chinese Century model. And when and if the shit hits the fan, globalists in our midst like Geithner, Paulson, and Bernanke will side with Communism by default.

Haven’t these globalists heard? Populism is rising worldwide. Regardless, it is obvious that the babbling white shoeboys who raided the tax paying citizens of the United States are the dysfunctional danger to this Country.