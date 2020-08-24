White Supremacist Richard Spencer Endorses Joe Biden

White supremacist Richard Spencer has publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president, leading Trump supporters to wonder if the media will ask Biden to disavow Spencer as vociferously as they demanded Trump disavow David Duke.

Spencer was asked on Twitter if he was going to vote for Biden given his “belief that Biden/Kamala will be tougher on crime/BLM than Trump.”

“I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket. It’s not based on “accelerationism” or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people,” responded Spencer.

I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic ticket. It’s not based on “accelerationism” or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 23, 2020

This prompted Spencer, who supported Trump in 2016 but has since been given a platform by the likes of CNN to criticize the president, to immediately begin trending on Twitter.

“Richard Spencer is an unapologetic neo-Nazi,” writes Andrea Widburg. “He’s frequently seen giving Nazi salutes, quoting Nazi propaganda, and making openly anti-Semitic statements.”

Spencer was also a leading figure at the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville which was attended by neo-nazis.

Both the media and Biden have amplified the fake story that Trump described neo-nazis attending Charlottesville as “very fine people,” when in fact Trump specifically disavowed neo-nazis in the same breath.

“Despite Trump’s crystalline clarity, the media instantly created their hoax, falsely proclaiming that Trump had called white supremacists “fine people,” writes Widburg. “Joe Biden has been running with this hoax ever since. Indeed, it’s the accusation at the core of Biden’s campaign, for he mentioned it when he announced his candidacy, when he accepted the nomination, and when he had a brief, tightly controlled interview with ABC.”

When Donald Trump was endorsed by David Duke in 2016, the media never let it go, repeatedly asking Trump to disavow the former KKK leader.

Trump’s entire campaign then became dogged with the narrative that he was the candidate of choice for racists, white supremacists and neo-nazis.

One wonders if the corporate press will show the same level of enthusiasm in asking Biden to distance himself from Spencer.

Don’t hold your breath.

Dear @JoeBiden, I am demanding that you immediately disavow the support and backing of noted neo-nazi and white supremacist Richard Spencer. P.S. I don’t make up the rules. These are the standards set by liberals. https://t.co/aRMUDzOLbU — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) August 24, 2020

Anyone on the Left who claims white supremacists are for Trump with nothing more than an old photo or anecdote to prove it must now contend with the fact that the poster boy of white supremacy, Richard Spencer, has announced he’s voting Biden & straight Democratic ticket — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 23, 2020

Liberals wet themselves over Joe Rogan supporting Bernie. If they don’t demand Biden condemn Richard Spencer, they have absolutely no leg to stand on. https://t.co/pRqYeYkriw — Meg “AOC Democrat” MacPherson 🌹🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@meginator1000) August 24, 2020

When will Joe Biden disavow the Richard Spencer endorsement? — Chris Richards 🌹❤️🅰️ #UnitedLeft (@EclecticRadical) August 24, 2020

