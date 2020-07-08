"White Supremacists" Behind Planned Parenthood Doing "Devil's Work" - Kanye West

Image Credits: Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer / Getty.

Superstar rapper and possible 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West blasted Planned Parenthood in an interview with Forbes on Wednesday.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” West declared, adding, “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible.”

West could be referring to Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, who once delivered a speech to the Ku Klux Klan and believed black people were “like weeds that need to be controlled.”

Sanger also founded the “Negro Project,” which was a eugenics operation aiming to eliminate black births.

Breitbart reports, “2010 Census Bureau data shows that a majority of Planned Parenthood’s surgical abortion facilities were located within walking distance, or two miles, of neighborhoods with high black populations. A Life Issues Institute analysis found ‘that 102 out of 165, or 62% of the Planned Parenthood abortion facilities are located in areas with relatively high African American populations, or in ‘targeted neighborhoods.’”

In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that, “In New York City, thousands more black babies are aborted each year than born alive.”

The abortion rate among black mothers in New York City is more than three times higher than it is for white mothers.

In 2014, national numbers showed black women accounted for 36% of all abortions despite representing only 13% of the total female population.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Students Say They Will Sacrifice Free Speech To Avoid Offending People

Video: Students Say They Will Sacrifice Free Speech To Avoid Offending People

U.S. News
Comments
CNN’s Lemon: The Way to Fix Mount Rushmore Is Add Obama

CNN’s Lemon: The Way to Fix Mount Rushmore Is Add Obama

U.S. News
Comments

DA Diana Becton Charges Couple With HATE CRIME For Painting Over BLM Mural

U.S. News
comments

Alleged ‘White Supremacist’ Who Drove Into BLM Protesters Is Black Man From Africa

U.S. News
comments

Video: BLM Terrorist Gives Tips On How To Break Into Cars, Assault Drivers

U.S. News
comments

Comments