'Whites Go to the Back!': Seattle Black Lives Matter Forces All Whites to Back Of Protest March

In another example of anti-white racism, the Black Lives Matter group forced allied white protesters to the back of the march during a rally in Seattle, Washington.

Reports from the protest on Friday reveal that the BLM organization created a “black-led march” to the Antifa-controlled Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in the heart of downtown Seattle.

Traffic cameras capture demonstrators heading from Judkins Park, en route to Jefferson Park as part of the silent march organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County. pic.twitter.com/up7dqMJCSb — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) June 12, 2020

One participant told The Gateway Pundit:

I attended today’s Black Lives Matter march in Seattle, which started downtown before making its way to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

As an early supporter of BLM I was saddened and disheartened to see that the organizers were requiring all Whites to go to the back of the march, with protest leaders shouting, screaming and shoving, militantly ordering “Whites to the back!” Later, I was told this had been published in advance on their website and any surprise on my part was my own fault. Upon checking, this turned out to be factual.

I truly felt this is inconsistent with the message of diversity, inclusion and equity of BLM and an afront to civil rights pioneers like Rosa Parks.

Sure enough, the Black Lives Matter Seattle chapter website explains the order to force whites to the back of the march.

Not only that, but BLM activists are also pressuring whites to pay $10 each in “reparations” in order to stay at CHAZ.

All white people are required to give $10 to one black person in the CHAZ autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/LRETSvOzci — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

Isn’t this the kind of racist behavior that compelled civil rights icon Rosa Parks to refuse to sit in the back of the bus in Alabama in 1955?

A very brave black woman confronts violent protesters being funded by George Soros.

The first-ever nascent iodine Survival Shield X-2 Spray is finally here! Now available at 33% off!