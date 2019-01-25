'Who alerted CNN to be there?': Trump Questions FBI Raid of Roger Stone

WATCH INFOWARS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF STONE’s ARREST HERE

President Trump on Friday spoke out against the FBI’s phony Russian collusion witch hunt, and questioned how CNN knew to be at the home of his former campaign adviser Roger Stone as he was ambushed in a pre-dawn raid of his Florida home.

“Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?” Trump asked Friday.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

A CNN team was at Stone’s home early Friday morning before FBI agents carried out a federal warrant and arrested the Infowars reporter.

CNN producer David Shortell claimed he felt a “reporter’s instinct” to stake out Stone’s home prior to the raid.

“We were here at 5am waiting for whatever was going to happen,” Shortell reported. “It was dark – 6am just after the hour about a half dozen police vehicles with sirens….pulled in front of this Ft. Lauderdale home where Roger Stone lives.”

More on this as it develops…

