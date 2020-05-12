WHO Claims U.S. and Brazil Ignored Warnings About Coronavirus

Despite amplifying Chinese propaganda that there was no “human to human” transmission of coronavirus on January 14, a WHO spokesperson today claimed that the U.S. and Brazil ignored warnings about COVID-19.

World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris was asked during a press conference today about “high case loads” in Brazil and the U.S.

“Around the world we have seen that the warnings we put out right from the start, very, very early on, were not seen as warnings about a very serious, lethal disease,” said Harris.

However, as we highlighted last month, the WHO blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus and repeatedly told countries not to close borders, despite this being an effective way of controlling the spread of the virus

In other words, while accusing Brazil and the U.S. of ignoring warnings, the WHO literally ignored the warnings of its own doctors.

Right up until the end of February, the WHO continued “to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” despite the rapid spread of the disease.

A Mount Sinai study found that New York City’s record-high coronavirus cases and deaths were “predominately” due to travel from Europe, meaning that many more lives could have been saved if borders had been closed down earlier.

But instead, the WHO insisted that maintaining the globalist principle of the international traffic of people was more important than stopping a global pandemic.

At every step of the way, the WHO praised China’s actions on coronavirus, despite widespread evidence that the virus was leaked from a lab, that Beijing lied about the true fatality numbers and had known about coronavirus at least weeks before it informed the WHO.

On January 14th, the WHO amplified Chinese government propaganda that there had been no “human to human transmission” of COVID-19, despite this having actually occurred back in November.

According to sources who told Fox News that the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, this represented the “costliest government coverup of all time” and “the World Health Organization (WHO) was complicit from the beginning in helping China cover its tracks.”

Over the weekend it was also revealed that German intelligence agency BND has uncovered evidence that Chinese leader Xi Jinping asked WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to “suppress news about the Wuhan coronavirus” and that he agreed to do so.

The WHO accusing Brazil and America of ignoring warnings is the height of hypocrisy and once again validates President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw funding from a body that completely botched its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

