WHO Declares International Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared a global health emergency due to the fast-spreading Coronavirus that has sparked pandemic concerns across the world.

The rare designation is intended to mobilize financial and political support to contain the outbreak of 2019nCoV, or the Wuhan Coronavirus.

“Over the past few weeks we have witnessed the emergence of a previously unknown pathogen that has [resulted in] an unprecedented outbreak,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a Thursday press conference at the organization’s Geneva headquarters. “We must act together now to limit the spread.”

“For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019nCoV.”

LIVE: Press conference on the Emergency Committee meeting on #2019nCoV https://t.co/hTQam7RWc9 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 30, 2020



Tedros stressed the international body was not recommending restrictions of trade or travel with China, where the virus originated.

He also praised the communist country’s capacity to “control the outbreak.”

“Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China,” said Tedros. “On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak.”

The announcement comes hours after the first human-to-human transmission of the virus was confirmed in America.

Infowars is live covering this developing story:



Mike Adams breaks down the reality of the dangers that come with the Coronavirus spreading around the globe.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!