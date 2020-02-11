WHO Gives Coronavirus a New Name to Prevent 'Stigmatization'

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images.

The World Health Organization has given coronavirus a new name in order to prevent people feeling ‘stigmatized’.

Yes, because the first thing a global health authority tasked with preventing a mass deadly virus outbreak should be concerned about is political correctness.

The coronavirus has been officially named ‘COVID-19’ because according to the WHO, “We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people.”

“Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing,” the organization added.

The name change is in line with the WHO’s official statement when they first declared coronavirus to be a global emergency, which warned countries against any actions that would “promote stigma or discrimination” and asserted that maintaining the “international traffic” of people was essential and should not be interfered with.

Respondents to the name change on Twitter weren’t impressed.

“Damn, I was going to name ChinamanNastyVirus-20,” commented one.

“Wait so avoiding stigma is more important than saving lives??” asked another.

“At this age, people are just gonna refer to it as coronavirus or that virus from China bcos they kept eating the fvcking bats,” remarked another user.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

CBP Officers at Dulles Airport Find Bag Full of Dead Birds in Passenger Baggage From China

CBP Officers at Dulles Airport Find Bag Full of Dead Birds in Passenger Baggage From China

Science & Tech
Comments
Huge asteroid headed this way at over 35,000 MPH

Huge asteroid headed this way at over 35,000 MPH

Science & Tech
Comments

Camera provides view into Sun’s polar regions

Science & Tech
comments

South Korean TV Show Reunites Mother With Dead Daughter Via Virtual Reality

Science & Tech
comments

Сhina Unveils Mobile App That Detects Coronavirus Contact

Science & Tech
comments

Comments