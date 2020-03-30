Who Had Advanced Knowledge of COVID-19?

As the shock and awe continues its reign of terror across America, we have to ask at some point – How did we get here?

2019 began with an ironic excavation of the altar and statue of Xipe Totec, the Aztec Flayed God of agriculture and disease whose worshippers wore the skin of sacrificed slaves for twenty days.

This random archaeological event quietly set the tone in retrospect for what was to come.

Meanwhile, exercises for a pandemic scenario code-named “Crimson Contagion” began in January and ran until August of 2019.

Roughly a dozen federal agencies operating in 12 states along with the American Red Cross, American Nurses Association, and the Mayo Clinic used the premise of a global flu epidemic originating in Chicago to identify weaknesses in the face of a real pandemic.

Time and time again drills are exercised by the elite and governments months before an actual horrific event occurs.

How long will we allow white-collar criminals to practice their manipulation of the taxpaying public with blatant exercises of mass tragedy?

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

UK Gay Pride Parade to Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

UK Gay Pride Parade to Go Ahead Despite Coronavirus Fears

World News
Comments
‘Incinerators Have Been Working Around the Clock’: Wuhan Residents Say Official Coronavirus Death Toll Fake

‘Incinerators Have Been Working Around the Clock’: Wuhan Residents Say Official Coronavirus Death Toll Fake

World News
Comments

Canada Has Abolished Civil Liberties in the Name of “Safety”

World News
comments

Head of Spanish Emergency Health Service Diagnosed With Coronavirus

World News
comments

Pandemic Historian: Coronavirus ‘a Disease of Globalization’

World News
comments

Comments