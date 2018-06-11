Who has Kim Jong Un's 'nuclear button' in Pyongyang while he's away?

Image Credits: Terence Tan for Ministry of Communications and Information Singaporet/Via Getty Images.

When Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday for perhaps the most significant nuclear talks since the Cold War, the American president will have his link to the U.S. nuclear arsenal nearby at all times.

As the leader of a newly minted nuclear state, much less is known about how Kim maintains control of his nuclear arsenal while he travels.

Kim began the year by declaring to the world that “a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office,” which was widely interpreted as an allusion to his personal control over North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Chinese Hackers Steal Sensitive Data from Navy Contractor

Report: Chinese Hackers Steal Sensitive Data from Navy Contractor

World at War
Comments
China To Escort Kim With Fighter Jets

China To Escort Kim With Fighter Jets

World at War
Comments

Operations against IS in Afghanistan to intensify, U.S. general says

World at War
Comments

Sudan Cuts All Defense Ties With North Korea

World at War
Comments

N. Korea Denuclearization Could Cost $20 Billion

World at War
Comments

Comments