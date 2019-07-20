Who Is Ground Zero Of Tech Censorship & Deplatforming?

Many conservative influencers and content creators who attended the White House Social Media Summit recognize that Infowars and Alex Jones have been the tip of the spear against Big Tech censorship, and consequently were the first to experience the full wrath of their deplatforming capabilities.

Who is Ground Zero Of Internet Censorship?#FreeAlexJones pic.twitter.com/GzivembNCD — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) July 19, 2019

Dr. Robert Epstein, a Democrat supporter, testified before the Senate to Google and other tech companies’ ability to manipulate the voting public.