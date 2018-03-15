Who Is Larry Kudlow, Trump's Top Economic Aide?

Economic analyst Larry Kudlow has accepted President Trump’s offer to become White House National Economic Council director, Fox News has learned.

Kudlow, a 70-year-old conservative commentator, is replacing Gary Cohn who resigned earlier in March. Kudlow told The Associated Press that while he opposes tariffs, he is still “in accord” with Trump’s policies.

In a tweet announcing his selection of Kudlow, Trump said: “Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way.”

Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

Read more